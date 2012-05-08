KPN: America Movil offer "undervalues" Dutch firm

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
AMSTERDAM May 8 Dutch telecoms firm KPN said on Tuesday that the offer by America Movil , the telecoms group controlled by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, susbtantially undervalued the company.
America Movil on Monday offered to buy a stake of up to 28 percent for as much as 3.2 billion euros ($4.2 billion), or 8 euros per share. "KPN is of the opinion that 8 euro per ordinary KPN share substantially undervalues the company. KPN will seek further clarification as to América Móvil's intentions," KPN said in a statement.
"In the meantime, KPN will explore all strategic options," it added.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.