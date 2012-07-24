版本:
KPN slashes dividend as Q2 results in line

BRUSSELS, July 24 Dutch telecoms group KPN on Tuesday sharply lowered its proposed 2012 dividend to 0.35 euros per share to bring down its net debt and in the face of an uncertain economic environment.

The group had said as recently as April that it planned to pay out 0.90 euros per share.

The company also said that core profit excluding restructuring costs in the second quarter fell by 13 percent to 1.19 billion euros ($1.44 billion), slightly ahead of the 1.18 billion expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

