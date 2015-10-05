EU antitrust regulators to probe deeper into Liberty Global, KPN deal

BRUSSELS Oct 5 European Union antitrust
regulators opened a full-scale investigation on Monday into U.S.
cable company Liberty Global's bid for Dutch peer
KPN's Belgian unit, concerned that the deal may lead to
higher prices.
The European Commission said its preliminary review showed
that the deal may reduce competition in the Belgian retail
mobile telephony market and also reduce the incentives for KPN's
Base unit to offer rivals access to its mobile network.
It will now decide by Feb. 18 whether to clear or block the
deal. Liberty Global, which offered concessions last month, may
now have to give more to head off regulatory worries.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)