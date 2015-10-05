CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-EU antitrust chiefs to investigate Liberty Global, KPN Belgian deal

(Corrects first paragraph to read "service providers" instead
of "network operators")
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Oct 5 The EU antitrust authority has
opened a full investigation into Liberty Global's plan
to merge two of Belgium's four mobile service providers, the
latest European telecoms deal to hit regulatory obstacles.
Cable company Liberty Global's Belgian subsidiary Telenet
said in April it had agreed to buy local mobile
network operator Base from Dutch group KPN for 1.3
billion euros ($1.4 billion).
However the European Commission said on Monday its
preliminary review had found the deal could hurt competition in
the country's retail mobile telecoms market and also reduce the
incentives for Base to offer rivals access to its network.
The Commission will now decide by Feb. 18 whether to clear
or block the deal, which would reduce the number of mobile
players in Belgium from four to three.
"We want to make sure that consumers in Belgium do not
suffer higher prices and less choice as a result of this
proposed takeover," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe
Vestager said.
Liberty Global, which offered concessions last month, may
now have to offer more to head off regulatory worries. The
merger of its Telenet unit with KPN's Base would create a player
on a par with Orange-controlled Mobistar,
behind market leader Proximus.
"We will continue to work with the European Commission and
the Belgian Competition Authority and remain confident that the
proposed transaction will be cleared," said a Liberty Global
spokesman.
TeliaSonera and Telenor said last month
that they had abandoned their planned merger in Denmark because
of stiff opposition from European regulators, raising concerns
about other pending mobile telecom deals.
It was the first time that regulators had scuppered such a
deal since European mobile network operators embarked on an
acquisition spree in early 2013. It caused investors to worry
that Vestager was taking a harder line than predecessor Joaquin
Almunia.
Sources also told Reuters last month that Hutchison Whampoa
is set to face an extensive EU investigation over its
bid for Telefonica's British unit.
($1 = 0.8946 euros)
(Editing by Julia Fioretti and Pravin Char)