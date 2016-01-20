EU regulators to OK 1.3-bln-euro Liberty Global, KPN deal -sources

BRUSSELS Jan 20 EU antitrust regulators are set
to approve Liberty Global's 1.3-billion-euro ($1.42
billion) offer for KPN's Belgian unit after the U.S.
cable group agreed to divest assets to boost a rival, two people
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The European Commission will brief national competition
authorities on the case on Thursday and will give the green
light shortly after that.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso and KPN spokesman Stijn
Wesselink declined to comment. Liberty Global was not
immediately available for comment.
Liberty Global's Belgian subsidiary Telenet
unveiled the deal in April last year to buy local mobile network
operator Base from Dutch group KPN.
($1 = 0.9170 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)