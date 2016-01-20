EU regulators to OK 1.3-bln-euro Liberty Global, KPN deal -sources

BRUSSELS Jan 20 EU antitrust regulators are set to approve Liberty Global's 1.3-billion-euro ($1.42 billion) offer for KPN's Belgian unit after the U.S. cable group agreed to divest assets to boost a rival, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The European Commission will brief national competition authorities on the case on Thursday and will give the green light shortly after that.

Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso and KPN spokesman Stijn Wesselink declined to comment. Liberty Global was not immediately available for comment.

Liberty Global's Belgian subsidiary Telenet unveiled the deal in April last year to buy local mobile network operator Base from Dutch group KPN.

($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)