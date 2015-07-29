KPN misses on falling business revenues, expects strong cash flow

AMSTERDAM, July 29 Telecommunications company
KPN missed analyst forecasts for its second-quarter on
Wednesday as efficiency gains and improvements in the consumer
segment failed to compensate for declining business revenue.
The company said it expected adjusted full-year earnings
before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to
be in line with last year, and that it anticipated strong
cash-flow performance, which would be positive for dividend
payments.
Revenues were down 5.1 percent at 1.7 billion euros ($1.88
billion), short of the 1.8 billion expected by analysts polled
for Reuters. EBITDA of 568 million also fell slightly short.
The former state telephone company has been cutting costs to
offset a decline in income from business customers, while also
selling off foreign operations to concentrate on the
Netherlands, its last remaining significant market.
A consolidation programme has netted major gains, however,
including a doubling in free cash flow compared to last year,
driven by lower interest payments, settlement of legal claims,
an additional pension payment in the first half of 2014 and
different phasing of working capital.
"The strong operational performance combined with strict
cost discipline is translating into improving financial
results," said Chief Executive Eelco Blok in a statement.
"Supported by lower interest payments, we expect strong free
cash flow growth in 2015 which is the basis for our progressive
shareholder remuneration policy," he added.
The company is widely regarded as a plausible takeover
target for a larger, better capitalised company, it is protected
by a preference share foundation which deployed a poison pill to
fend of a hostile bid two years ago from Carlos Slim's America
Movil.
The Mexican giant still owns a 21.1 percent stake in KPN,
which it has indicated it is prepared to sell.
($1 = 0.9049 euros)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)