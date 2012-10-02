UPDATE 1-KKR among bidders for KPN's German towers - sources

* Final bids due by end-October -sources
* Private equity firms EQT, KKR in the bidding -sources
* KPN looks to raise 300-400 mln euros from sale -sources
By Arno Schuetze and Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Oct 2 Private equity firm KKR
is among bidders for the German cell phone towers put up for
sale by Dutch telecoms group KPN, people familiar with
the process said.
Sources familiar with KPN said the company hopes to fetch
300-400 million euros ($387-$516 million) from the sale.
"First bids are in and due diligence is being done," one of
the sources said.
According to this person, private equity firms EQT, KKR as
well as French television network operator TDF Group and Antin
Infrastructure Partners are still in the race.
Another person said Australian investment bank Macquarie
had also shown interest but has pulled out of the
process.
EQT, TDF, KRR and KPN declined to comment.
KPN, like other European telecom companies, is trying to
raise money to cope with declining profits, heavy debts and a
need for network upgrades.
KPN's brands in Germany include Base and E-Plus, which is
the third-biggest German telecom operator behind Britain's
Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom.
KPN had previously tried and failed to sell off E-Plus as a
way to fend off Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, who now owns
roughly 28 percent of the Dutch company.
E-Plus has about 18,000 so-called base stations in Germany,
comparing with 17,000 at O2, and 22,000 each for Deutsche
Telekom and Vodafone.
As part of the deal KPN, plans to lease back the towers from
the new owner.
In the second quarter KPN's core earnings in Germany were
39.8 percent of sales, down from a 41.6 percent margin in the
same period in the 2011.