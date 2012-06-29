America Movil declares offer for KPN stake unconditional

BRIEF-T.J. Rodgers says nominated two candidates for Board of Cypress Semiconductor
* T.J. Rodgers - nominated two candidates for board of directors of cypress semiconductor
LONDON, June 29 Carlos Slim's cell phone company America Movil said its offer for 27.7 per cent of KPN was unconditional, a formality that effectively gives the Mexican tycoon a controlling stake in the Dutch telecom.
America Movil's 8 euros-a-share offer ended on Wednesday but the company bought most of the stake, 24.91 percent, through open market acquisitions at a lower price earlier this month.
The company said it would buy the remaining 2.82 percent of shares it needs to complete the tender as originally proposed through a scale-down procedure, equating to only 7.1 percent of all the shares tendered.
* T.J. Rodgers - nominated two candidates for board of directors of cypress semiconductor
* Making further investments into the U.S. based on strength of the market and on the favorable currency - Conf call
Feb 17 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a fifth straight week, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added six oil rigs in the week to Feb. 17, bringing the total count up to 597, the most rigs since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago