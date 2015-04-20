UPDATE 3-Liberty Global's Telenet to buy KPN's Belgian unit for $1.43 bln

(Adds share price reaction, comments by Mobistar, analyst;
refiled to change preposition to "from" in second paragraph)
* Telenet/Base combination to have op. profit of 1.1 bln
euros
* Telenet's former MVNO partner to lose some 20 pct of
EBITDA
* Sale marks KPN's retrenchment from international consumer
market
By Toby Sterling and Robert-Jan Bartunek
AMSTERDAM/BRUSSELS, April 20 Cable telecoms
company Liberty Global's Belgian subsidiary Telenet
said on Monday it has agreed to buy local mobile
network operator Base from Dutch group KPN for 1.325
billion euros ($1.43 billion).
For Liberty Global, Europe's biggest cable operator, the
acquisition marks a departure from strategy, having said in the
past that it is not interested in buying or building its own
mobile phone networks instead of renting capacity from rivals as
a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO).
However, the deal will create a much stronger operator in
Belgium's mobile market as fixed and mobile telecom services
converge, with the combined company having estimated sales of
2.4 billion euros and adjusted operating earnings of 1.1 billion
euros, Telenet said in a statement.
"We fully support Telenet's acquisition of Base, which
represents a cost-effective and unique opportunity to expand
Telenet's mobile and fixed business in Belgium," Mike Fries,
chief executive of Liberty Global, said in a statement.
"Elsewhere in Europe we will continue to focus primarily on
our existing MVNO arrangements and rapidly developing WiFi
networks to provide seamless mobile voice and data services to
our customers," he added.
Liberty owns 56.67 percent of Telenet, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
As a result of taking over Base's network, Telenet will no
longer need to buy wholesale capacity from Belgium's
second-largest network operator, Mobistar, which is
52.91 percent owned by France's Orange. Analysts
estimate that its business with Telenet accounts for some 20
percent of Mobistar's core profits (EBITDA).
Conversely Mobistar does not have its own fixed line network
to offer residential broadband or telephony and has pressed for
the Belgian regulator to open up Telenet's network to wholesale
access.
Shares in Mobistar were down 14 percent at 15.06 euros by
0827 GMT, while KPN's were up 2 percent at 3.24 euros and
Telenet's were up 4.6 percent at 54.91 euros.
"It's bad news for Belgian consumers but an opportunity for
regulators to make cable opening a success," Mobistar's chief
executive Jean Marc Harion said on Twitter about the Base deal.
Telenet has been one of the winners of a 2012 law that
limited the maximum duration of Belgian telecoms service
contracts to six months. That led many mobile users to switch
operators, causing prices to tumble.
The group, which is mainly active in the Dutch-speaking
north of the country, has about 900,000 mobile subscribers,
while Base has 3.3 million.
Analysts expect the merger of Telenet and Base to reduce
competition in the Belgian market and create two similar sized
mobile players, Telenet and Mobistar, behind market leader
Proximus.
Telenet said it expected annual savings of around 150
million euros as a result of the deal and would invest 240
million euros to upgrade Base's network.
On a conference call, Fries said he expected to be able to
persuade many Base customers to switch from pre-paid
subscriptions to more profitable post-paid service packages.
For KPN, which last year sold its German subsidiary E-Plus
to Telefonica Deutschland, the sale of the Belgian
unit marks a complete retrenchment from foreign consumer
markets. It still sells wholesale access internationally.
KPN said the Base deal announced on Monday was secured with
100 million-euro break-up fee but was still subject to
regulatory approvals.
($1 = 0.9282 euros)
