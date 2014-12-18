版本:
Kraft Foods appoints John Cahill CEO

Dec 18 Kraft Foods Group Inc appointed Chairman John Cahill as chief executive to succeed Tony Vernon, who will retire on Dec. 27.

Cahill, who joined Kraft in 2012, will continue in his role as chairman. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
