Kraft Foods appoints John Cahill CEO

BRIEF-Kura Oncology granted U.S. patent for clinical-stage ERK inhibitor
* Kura Oncology granted U.S. patent for clinical-stage ERK inhibitor, KO-947 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18 Kraft Foods Group Inc appointed Chairman John Cahill as chief executive to succeed Tony Vernon, who will retire on Dec. 27.
Cahill, who joined Kraft in 2012, will continue in his role as chairman. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Kura Oncology granted U.S. patent for clinical-stage ERK inhibitor, KO-947 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KAR acquires Drivin to bolster data analytic capabilities and strengthen leading remarketing platform
April 19 U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, giving investors a reprieve a day after Wall Street lost its footing following weak results from some corporate heavyweights.