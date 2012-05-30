Investors flock to Kraft Foods $6 bln four-part deal

May 30 (IFR) - In a day when investment sentiment was
completely risk-off, Kraft Foods demonstrated the continued
liquidity of the US investment grade market by raising $6
billion through a four-tranche senior unsecured deal.
Kraft, rated Baa2/BBB, was rumoured to be initially
looking at raising anywhere between $4 billion to $6 billion and
started off looking to price a three-year, five-year, 10-year
and 30-year tranche conservatively.
The issuer's initial stance reflected that even it was
unsure how the market would react to a transaction on a day when
equities were selling off and bond trades from Tuesday were not
holding up for the most part.
Initial whispers on the three-year were at Treasuries plus
150 basis point (bp) area, while the five-year was at
175bp-187.50, the 10-year at 212.5bp area and the 30-year at
250bp area.
This worked out to a new issue concession range of about
40bp-67.5bp across the various tranches.
Kraft legacy debt will remain with the snacks group Mondolez
and is SEC registered. Wednesday's deal for the new Kraft Foods
which houses the North American grocery business is 144a.
Once initial price thoughts were out, there was a sense that
the deal may be struggling a bit. The environment was clearly
not the most conducive for issuance with stocks down in
double-digits.
Tuesday's Danone 3.00% June 2022's priced at plus
130bp and at mid-day were trading around 160bp.
Another Tuesday trade, the Eastman Chemical $2.4
billion three-part 4.8% 2042s, was at 215bp-210bp, compared with
pricing of plus 200bp. The Eastman 3.6% 2022's were quoted at
205bp-200bp after pricing at plus 195bp.
However, despite all of this, when Kraft guidance emerged,
it came tight of initial thoughts, with book size heard at $17.5
billion.
The three-year guidance was set at plus 140bp area, 10bp
tight of initial price talk. The five-year at plus 165bp area,
or 10bp-22.5bp tight of initial price talk; the 10-year at plus
205bp area, 7.5bp tight of initial price talk and the 30-year
plus 240bp area, 10bp tighter than initial price talk.
Finally, Kraft printed a $6 billion deal 12bp-15bp inside
initial guidance with the $1 billion three-year at plus 135bp;
$1 billion five-year at 160bp; $2 billion 10-year at 200bp; and
$2 billion 30-year at 235bp.
The final new issue concessions on the different tranches
were in the 27bp-35bp range and the coupons were one of the
tightest seen on a Kraft deal.
Proceeds will be distributed to Kraft ParentCo to fund
repurchases or redemptions of existing debt and for general
capital purposes.