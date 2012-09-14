版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 14日 星期五 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-Kraft shares down, to be replaced in Dow

NEW YORK, Sept 14 Kraft: * Kraft foods inc shares fall 1.3 percent in premarket, to be replaced

in Dow jones industrial average by UnitedHealth Group Inc * Unitedhealth group inc shares rise 3.5 percent in premarket trading

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐