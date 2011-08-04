UPDATE 1-Buffett not opposed to Kraft split-CNBC

* Largest shareholder spoke to CEO on Monday

* Was strongly opposed to Cadbury deal

NEW YORK Aug 4 Warren Buffett is fine with the proposed split-up of Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N and spoke to Kraft Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld about it earlier this week, the legendary investor told CNBC on Thursday.

Buffett is Kraft's largest shareholder, with a stake just under 6 percent. The company is one of the five largest stockholdings of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), Buffett's ice cream-to-insurance conglomerate.

The breakup may be something of a victory for Buffett, who was firmly opposed to Kraft's Cadbury acquisition.

He said repeatedly last year that it was "a bad deal" that he did not want Rosenfeld to make, and he cut his stake in the company after it closed.

Since Kraft took control of Cadbury in February 2010, the stock is up nearly 29 percent. Over the same period of time, the Standard & Poor's 500 -- Buffett's preferred benchmark -- is up about 14 percent. Buffett himself has not fared nearly so well, with his own Class A stock down nearly 3 percent over that period.

