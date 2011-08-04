Dow Jones Indexes to act on Kraft 'when appropriate'

NEW YORK Aug 4 An official with the index company behind the Dow Jones industrial average on Thursday said the group will decide what to do with Kraft Foods once the spin-off of its North American grocery business is completed.
"We are aware of the situation and we will watch it. It's a corporate action and it will take some time to come to fruition, if it comes to fruition. We'll take action when appropriate," said John Prestbo, the editor and executive director of Dow Jones Indexes. (Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by Dan Grebler)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
UPDATE 5-US court blocks Anthem-Cigna merger, dealing blow to consolidation
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 18-month highs as China rises
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.