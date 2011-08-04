Dow Jones Indexes to act on Kraft 'when appropriate'

NEW YORK Aug 4 An official with the index company behind the Dow Jones industrial average on Thursday said the group will decide what to do with Kraft Foods once the spin-off of its North American grocery business is completed.

"We are aware of the situation and we will watch it. It's a corporate action and it will take some time to come to fruition, if it comes to fruition. We'll take action when appropriate," said John Prestbo, the editor and executive director of Dow Jones Indexes. (Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by Dan Grebler)