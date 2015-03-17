版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 18日 星期三 05:55 BJT

Kraft to recall 242,000 Macaroni and Cheese boxes

March 17 Kraft Foods Group Inc said it is recalling about 242,000 cases of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Dinner, saying some boxes may contain small pieces of metal.

The company said the recalls apply to some of the the "original" flavor packs of the product that have the "best when used by" dates of Sept. 18, 2015 through Oct. 11, 2015 with the code "C2" on each box.

Kraft said no injuries had been reported yet and it received eight consumer contacts about the meal. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐