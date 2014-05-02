Kraft says U.S. probing wheat trades by Mondelez-owned businesses

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 2 Kraft Foods Group Inc said in a filing on Friday that U.S. regulators were probing wheat futures trading by businesses now owned and operated by Mondelez International Inc, which it spun off in 2012.
Kraft said the probe by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission was centered on activities related to the trading of December 2011 wheat futures contracts.
Kraft said both companies were cooperating with CFTC staff in its investigation.
"While the staff has advised us that they are prepared to recommend that the Commission consider commencing a formal action, we and Mondelz International are seeking to resolve this matter prior to any formal action being taken," Kraft said in the filing.
"We do not expect this matter to have a material adverse effect on our financial condition or results of operations," Kraft said.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Ken Wills)
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.