UPDATE 1-Maxwell House, Yuban cut coffee prices by 5.8 pct

NEW YORK, July 13 Kraft Heinz Co cut
Maxwell House and Yuban roast and ground coffee prices in the
United States by roughly 5.8 percent, the company said on
Monday, nearly two weeks after the maker of Folgers led the way
lower.
The price decrease, which was effective July 10, partially
reversed last year's price hike of 10 percent. It excludes
Maxwell House International, K-Cup portion packs and other
brands.
The price of arabica coffee prices have fallen around 25
percent since Kraft's price increase in June 2014, while the
lower-costing robusta beans have dropped only around 3 percent.
Kraft lowered its list prices due to "a result of changing
conditions in the associated raw material commodity markets," a
spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
The reduction follows 6 percent price cuts on the Folgers
and Dunkin' Donuts brands on July 1 by J.M. Smucker Co,
which was also rolling out reduced sizes for its largest
canisters.
Starbucks Corp, on the other hand, raised prices
for some of its coffee beverages in cafes by 5-20 cents, roughly
1 percent, in the United States last week.
