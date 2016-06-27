版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 02:23 BJT

U.S. Judge says Kraft, Mondelez must face wheat price rigging lawsuit

June 27 A federal judge in Chicago on Monday rejected Kraft Heinz Co's and Mondelez International Inc's effort to dismiss a lawsuit in which wheat futures and options traders accused them of illegally manipulating the grain's price.

U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang in Chicago said the plaintiffs may pursue claims over an alleged scheme to buy large amounts of wheat futures, despite never intending to take possession of the grain. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐