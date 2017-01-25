Kraft Heinz, Oprah form JV to develop new line of food products

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 25 Heinz ketchup maker Kraft Heinz Co and media mogul Oprah Winfrey said on Wednesday they would form a joint venture to develop a new line of food products in the United States.
The joint venture, Mealtime Stories LLC, will initially make ready-to-eat refrigerated products across multiple categories and 10 percent of its profits will be donated to charities focusing on eradicating hunger.
Kraft Heinz will initially develop, manufacture, market and sell this new line of food products. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble