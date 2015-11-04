UPDATE 2-Kraft Heinz to close seven plants, cut 2,600 jobs

(Adds company background, details on cuts)
By Anjali Athavaley and Subrat Patnaik
Nov 4 Kraft Heinz Co, the maker of
Jell-O, Oscar Mayer meats and other brands, said on Wednesday it
will close seven factories and lay off about 2,600 employees in
North America as it seeks to cut costs.
The move to trim 5.9 percent of its workforce comes less
than three months after the company, created when H.J. Heinz Co
merged with Kraft Foods Group, said it would eliminate 2,500
jobs in the United States and Canada.
Shares of Kraft Heinz, which currently has about 44,100
employees, were unchanged in after-hours trading at $75.82.
Investors and analysts have been expecting cuts at the
company since the $46 billion merger was announced in March.
Heinz was backed by Brazilian private equity firm 3G
Capital, which has a reputation for finding ways to trim the fat
at companies, including Heinz itself and Anheuser-Busch InBev
.
The deal closed in July, creating the third-largest North
American food company. Kraft Heinz has said it expects to save
about $1.5 billion in annual costs by the end of 2017.
Production at the seven manufacturing facilities that are
closing will shift to other existing factories in North America
over the next two years, Kraft Heinz spokesman Michael Mullen
said in a statement.
Kraft Heinz will also move its Oscar Mayer processed meats
business to Chicago from Madison, Wisconsin, he said.
The company is also planning to move production from its
Davenport, Iowa, facility to a new location in the Davenport
area. It will move part of its cheese production from its
Champaign, Illinois, facility to other factories.
These production shifts will be completed in about two
years, Mullen said.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Matthew Lewis)