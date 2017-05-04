Kraft Heinz to cut jobs, shutter factories under integration plan

May 4 Kraft Heinz Co said on Thursday it
would cut about 13 percent of its workforce, close factories and
consolidate its distribution network as part of its efforts to
merge Kraft Foods and H.J. Heinz.
Kraft Heinz said it would incur pre-tax costs of $2 billion
related to the elimination of 5,150 positions, the shutting of
six factories and the streamlining of its distribution. (bit.ly/2qw1V4T)
The company will also spend an additional $1.3 billion on
capital expenditures related to the integration on top of the
$995 million it has spent since the merger in 2015.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)