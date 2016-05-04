Kraft Heinz quarterly sales fall about 4 pct

May 4 Kraft Heinz Co's quarterly pro forma sales fell 3.8 percent as demand weakened for its beverages in the United States and a strong dollar ate into revenue from other markets.

The maker of Kraft cheese, Heinz ketchup and Jell-O said its pro forma net sales fell to $6.57 billion in the first quarter ended April 3 from $6.83 billion, a year earlier.

The net income attributable to the company on a pro forma basis, which assumes that Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Co were a single entity in both periods, rose to $896 million, or 73 cents per share, from $558 million, or 46 cents per share. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)