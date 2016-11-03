Kraft Heinz sales fall 1.5 pct

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Kraft Heinz Co, the maker of Velveeta cheese, Heinz ketchup and Oscar Mayer meats, reported a 1.5 percent fall in quarterly adjusted sales, hit by a stronger dollar and pricing pressure in Europe.
Shares of the company, formed after the merger of Kraft Foods Group with H.J. Heinz Co in July last year, fell 1.3 percent in extended trading on Thursday.
Net income attributable to shareholders was $842 million, or 69 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 2.
Kraft Heinz reported a loss of $168 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier on a pro-forma basis.
Pro-forma net sales fell to $6.27 billion from $6.36 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.