Kraft Heinz's quarterly profit drops 3.1 pct

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Kraft Heinz Co, North America's third-largest food and beverage company, reported a 3.1 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by a strong dollar and weak demand in the United States and Canada.
The company, which owns brands such as Velveeta cheese and Heinz ketchup, reported net income of $893 million, or 73 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, compared with $896 million, or 73 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Net sales fell to $6.36 billion from $6.57 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.