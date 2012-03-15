UPDATE 1-Kraft nominates Macy's CEO, P&G executive to board

March 15 Kraft Foods Inc has
nominated the chief executive of department store operator
Macy's Inc and a senior executive at Procter & Gamble Co
to fill two seats that will be vacated on its board of
directors.
Terry Lundgren, Macy's CEO, and Jorge Mesquita, a group
president of new business creation and innovation at P&G, would
take the places of Dr. Richard Lerner and Ajaypal Banga if
elected at Kraft's annual meeting on May 23, the food company
said in a regulatory filing.
Lerner and Banga are not leaving the board because of any
disagreement with the board, Kraft said.
Kraft is planning to split into two companies later this
year.