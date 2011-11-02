UPDATE 3-Kraft profit tops estimates; lifts '11 view

* Q3 adjusted EPS $0.58 tops Wall St estimate of $0.55/shr
* Net revenue $13.23 bln, up from $11.86 bln
* Raises full-year outlook
* Shares down slightly in after-hours trading
(Adds analyst comment, byline)
By Martinne Geller
Nov 2 Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N reported
higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year
outlook, citing strong sales trends around the world.
North America's largest packaged food company, whose shares
dipped 0.5 percent in after-hours trading, did not offer an
update on its progress in splitting up the company, a plan it
announced in August. [ID:nL3E7J42PN]
Morningstar analyst Erin Lash said the lukewarm market
reaction could be due to possible clouds on the horizon in
2012.
"From our perspective there could be other headwinds
related to commodity costs and consumer spending," Lash
said.
Furthermore, because of the pending separation -- into a
North American business with brands like Oscar Mayer lunch meat
and a global snacks business with Cadbury chocolate -- many
investors may be valuing Kraft based on the sum of its parts
rather than the typical price-to-earnings ratio, she said.
The company said on Wednesday that net income was $922
million, or 52 cents per share, in the third quarter, up from
$754 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 58 cents per share, topping
analysts' average estimate of 55 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net revenue rose 11.5 percent to $13.23 billion. Organic
net revenue rose 8.4 percent, driven by growth in all
geographies.
Price increases, taken to offset higher commodity costs,
contributed 7 percentage points of growth, while volume and mix
of products contributed 1.4 points of growth.
The company raised its 2011 outlook, saying it expects
organic revenue growth of at least 6 percent and operating
earnings per share of at least $2.27. In August it forecast
revenue growth of at least 5 percent and earnings of at least
$2.25 per share.
"We've raised our outlook for the year due to the strong
business momentum in each of our geographies," said Kraft Chief
Financial Officer David Brearton in a statement. He added that
the forecast excludes any potential impact from foreign
exchange rates in the current fourth quarter.
Kraft shares fell 16 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $34.48 in
after-hours trade from their close on the New York Stock
Exchange at $34.64.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York, editing by Bernard
Orr)