Nutritionists warn diners to be wary of Warren Buffett's "junk-food" portfolio

| NEW YORK, March 25
NEW YORK, March 25 Following Warren Buffett's
investment advice may be smart but nutritionists say that eating
too many of the "junk-food" products made by companies he has
invested in isn't quite as wise.
His move on Wednesday to inject Velveeta cheese, Jell-O,
Lunchables, Oscar Mayer wieners, and Kool-Aid into his
portfolio, stuffs an already amply supplied larder. The
additions came from the acquisition of Kraft Foods Group Inc
by H.J. Heinz Co, which is controlled by 3G Capital and
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.
His larder already included everything from Burger King's
Triple Whopper burgers, Coca-Cola soft drinks and Tim
Horton donuts to See's Candies and Dairy Queen icecream
Blizzards, as well as such Heinz brands as Tomato Ketchup,
Ore-Ida fries, bagel bites and T.G.I. Friday's mozzarella
sticks.
Altogether, Buffett is assembling one of the biggest ranges
of snack food brands in the world. Heinz does say on its website
that its global portfolio "is centered on nutritious foods made
with tomatoes, beans, fruits and vegetables" but nutritionists
still regard many of the products as closer to the junk-food
category.
One of the world's most successful investors, the "Oracle of
Omaha"does, though, eat what he invests in. The 84-year-old CEO
of Berkshire Hathaway relishes a high-sugar, high-salt
diet that is akin, he has said, to eating like a 6-year-old.
"If somebody told me that I live a year longer by eating
nothing but broccoli and asparagus from now on ... every day
will seem like as long. I'll stick with the Cheetos and the
Coke," Buffett told CNBC in March 2010.
Calls and emails to Buffett's office were not returned and
Buffett's business partner, Charlie Munger, 91, was not
available for comment.
His favorite breakfast of Coke paired with Utz Potato Stix -
and including a daily minimum of another four Cokes (with a
Cherry Coke to end a particularly long day) - might send any
child ping-ponging off the walls.
"I think we can emulate Warren in some ways but not in
others," said Joanne Ikeda, nutritionist emeritus at University
of California Berkeley. "He's got a devil-may-care attitude that
perhaps helped him get ahead with finances. Some people are
impervious to sickness."
Even during a visit to the Four Seasons restaurant in New
York City in April 2014, Buffett ordered a dessert from Dairy
Queen to top off his steak and Cherry Coke dinner. He had to
settle for chocolate chip cookies.
And Berkshire Hathaway's annual investor meetings also
involve a three-day gorging on portfolio delights by Buffett and
the many thousands who attend.
"His attitude toward this kind of food is a little
worrisome," said David Seres, MD, director of medical nutrition
at the Columbia University Medical Center in New York, adding
that he thinks such investments send the worst kind of message
to America. "He is not what I would call an ideal role model in
eating and his attitude toward nutrition in general."
However, on Wall Street there is a lot less concern.
Financial analyst Tony Scherrer said Buffett has a pulse on
Middle American eaters, and knows what appeals to most U.S.
taste buds.
"Most of America is not in a spot where veggie trends are as
ubiquitous as in the urban areas - think New York versus the
Midwest," said Scherrer, director of research at Smead Capital
Management.
He said the Heinz-Kraft deal is for a business that
"generates prodigious amounts of free cash flow."
And Buffett's hunger for junk food companies may be far from
sated.
He told Fortune magazine last month that he's talked to the
management of Utz, the Pennsylvania-based snack maker, about
potentially buying the company. And with Kraft now under his
belt, Buffett could decide to literally drink his own Kool-Aid
and push ahead with more such acquisitions.
(Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Martin Howell)