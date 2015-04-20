UPDATE 1-Kraft removing synthetic colors from iconic macaroni & cheese

(Adds comment from advocacy group)
By Carey Gillam
April 20 Kraft Foods Group Inc on
Monday said it is revamping its family-friendly macaroni and
cheese meal, removing synthetic colors and preservatives from
the popular boxed dinner.
The move comes at a time when Kraft is battling sluggish
demand as consumers shift to brands that are perceived as
healthier, including foods that are organic or less processed.
The company has also been targeted by consumer advocacy
groups. The groups have pressured Kraft to remove artificial
food dyes from its products, complaining that the additives are
not used, and in some cases, banned in other countries.
Kraft spokeswoman Lynne Galia said the changes were being
made to address concerns expressed by consumers, including
demands for improved nutrition and "simpler ingredients."
"We know parents want to feel good about the foods they eat
and serve their families," Galia said in an emailed statement
about the changes to its macaroni and cheese product.
Galia said the changes will be effective by January 2016 for
"Original Kraft Macaroni & Cheese" in the United States. The
company is also removing synthetic colors by the end of 2016 in
Canada for its Kraft Dinner Original.
In 2014, Kraft launched its Mac & Cheese Boxed Shapes with
no synthetic colors, and in January of this year, the
Northfield, Illinois-based company moved to no artificial
preservatives for the Boxed Shapes product in the United States,
the company said.
Kraft also said it is replacing synthetic colors with those
derived from natural sources, like paprika, annatto and
turmeric.
Heather White, executive director of the Environmental
Working Group, an advocacy organization for health and
environmental issues, applauded Kraft's move and said it should
be an example for other companies.
"The announcement from Kraft should be a wake-up call for
other food manufacturers to take notice, go back to the drawing
board, reformulate and get rid of these synthetic ingredients of
concern, especially in food that is marketed to children," White
said.
Kraft Foods is one of North America's largest consumer
packaged food and beverage companies, with annual revenues of
more than $18 billion. Its brands include Capri Sun, Jell-O,
Kool-Aid, Lunchables, Maxwell House and Oscar Mayer.
Kraft shares were up about 1 percent at $87.58 on Monday.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City, Missouri; Additional
reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by G Crosse
and Lisa Shumaker)