CORRECTED-Mondelez temporarily closes 2nd-biggest U.S. flour mill -sources

(Corrects identity of mill owner to Mondelez International Inc,
not Kraft Foods Group)
Feb 5 Mondelez International Inc on
Wednesday temporarily shut its wheat flour mill in Toledo, Ohio
- the second-biggest in the United States - due to road
restrictions following heavy snowfall in the area, grain
industry sources said.
The flour mill was temporarily closed because trucks
delivering wheat were not allowed on the roads, the sources
said.
A spokesman for Mondelez was not immediately available for
comment. The mill was formerly owned by Kraft Foods Group Inc
. Mondelez and Kraft have been separate companies since
2012.
