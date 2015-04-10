| April 10
April 10 Kraft Foods Group Inc and
Mondelz International Inc are being sued in a proposed
class action on behalf of wheat futures and options traders for
allegedly manipulating the grain's price.
The lawsuit was filed on Thursday by futures trader Richard
Dennis in the federal court in Chicago, eight days after the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued both companies.
In that case, the CFTC alleged that the former Kraft Foods
Inc in late 2011 bought $90 million of wheat futures despite
never intending to take possession of the grain.
The regulator said it did this to depress prices in the cash
wheat market, where sellers might believe the companies needed
less wheat, and inflate futures prices. Kraft's strategy led to
more than $5.4 million of illegal gains, the CFTC said.
In Thursday's complaint, Dennis raised similar claims, and
accused Kraft and Mondelz of manipulating prices of cash wheat
and wheat futures contracts on the Chicago Board of Trade from
2003 to January 2014, boosting revenue and trading profit.
"While these illicit profits benefited defendants' bottom
line, they caused harm to class members who transacted in CBOT
wheat futures contracts at artificial prices," Dennis said.
Kraft had no immediate comment. Mondelz spokeswoman Valérie
Moens declined to comment. Both companies have indicated that
Mondelz would bear most costs of the CFTC case, and that the
outcome would not be material to either's results.
A lawyer for Dennis did not immediately respond to requests
for additional comment.
The companies are defendants in both lawsuits because the
alleged suspicious trades occurred before Kraft Foods Inc in
2012 split in two.
Mondelz now houses snack foods such as Oreos, Wheat Thins
and Ritz crackers, while Kraft sells its namesake cheese
products, Oscar Mayer deli meats and Maxwell House coffee.
Last month, Kraft agreed to sell itself to H.J. Heinz Co,
which is owned by Brazilian firm 3G Capital and Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
The case is Dennis v. Kraft Foods Group Inc et al, U.S.
District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 15-03155.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)