UPDATE 2-Kraft warns of forex drag on Mondelez International

By Martinne Geller

Sept 6 Kraft Foods Inc gave its first official forecast for its standalone international snack company on Thursday saying earnings might be lower than some forecasts, due to a hit from foreign exchange rates.

Shares of Kraft, which is splitting next month into a snack company called Mondelez International and a North American grocery business with the Kraft name, fell 1.4 percent to $41.71 in afterhours trade on Nasdaq.

For 2013, Mondelez expects to earn $1.50 to $1.55 per share, including a 15 cent-per-share hit from foreign exchange rates. Mondelez will generate the majority of its sales overseas, and the weakening of foreign currencies versus the U.S. dollar reduces the value of overseas revenue.

The company said it expects revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent in the long term. But for 2013, it should come in at the lower end of the range, Kraft said, due to a smaller contribution from price increases.

When commodity costs were rising, Kraft, and other food companies increased their prices to relieve some pressure on their margins. But now prices are easing, especially for coffee, making price increases less necessary.