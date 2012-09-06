UPDATE 2-Kraft warns of forex drag on Mondelez International

By Martinne Geller
Sept 6 Kraft Foods Inc gave its first
official forecast for its standalone international snack company
on Thursday saying earnings might be lower than some forecasts,
due to a hit from foreign exchange rates.
Shares of Kraft, which is splitting next month into a snack
company called Mondelez International and a North American
grocery business with the Kraft name, fell 1.4 percent to $41.71
in afterhours trade on Nasdaq.
For 2013, Mondelez expects to earn $1.50 to $1.55 per share,
including a 15 cent-per-share hit from foreign exchange rates.
Mondelez will generate the majority of its sales overseas, and
the weakening of foreign currencies versus the U.S. dollar
reduces the value of overseas revenue.
The company said it expects revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent
in the long term. But for 2013, it should come in at the lower
end of the range, Kraft said, due to a smaller contribution from
price increases.
When commodity costs were rising, Kraft, and other food
companies increased their prices to relieve some pressure on
their margins. But now prices are easing, especially for coffee,
making price increases less necessary.