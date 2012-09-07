Kraft sets targets for 2013 and beyond

Sept 7 Kraft Foods Group on Friday said it
expects long-term earnings per share growth for the North
American grocery business, once it is separated later this year
from the international snacks business that will become Mondelez
International.
The company also said it expects earnings of about $2.60 a
share in 2013, including restructuring charges of about 26 cents
a share.
Kraft Foods Inc plans to spin off Kraft Foods Group
on Oct 1. The North American grocery business includes brands
like Velveeta cheese, Oscar Mayer lunch meat and Planters
peanuts.