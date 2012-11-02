Kraft Foods approves $650 mln restructuring plan

BRIEF-Ryohin Keikaku likely earned group operating profit for year through Feb of 38 bln yen - Nikkei
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei
Nov 2 Kraft Foods Group Inc, which sells Planters peanuts, Oscar Mayer lunch meat and Velveeta cheese, said it approved a $650 million restructuring plan related to its spin-off from Kraft Foods Inc in October.
The company said the restructuring cost involves severance related to the spin-off, asset disposals and other one-time expenses.
Kraft Foods Group said about half of the total restructuring cost is expected to result in cash expenditures. In addition to the restructuring, the company also approved related capital expenditures of $200 million.
It expects to complete the restructuring by the end of 2014.
Kraft Foods Inc spun off its North American grocery business on Oct. 1 as Kraft Foods Group. Mondelez International Inc , whose brands include Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum, is the name of what remains from Kraft Foods Inc after the spinoff.
* Amazon.com Inc's AWS says "investigating increased error rates for Amazon S3 requests in the US-EAST-1 region" - website
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Adds comment from OneWeb founder, updates shares)