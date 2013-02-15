Kraft says fourth-quarter revenue down 10.7 pct

Feb 15 Kraft Foods Group Inc said fourth-quarter revenue likely declined 10.7 percent from a year earlier, largely due to reductions in trade inventories.

The company, spun off late last year from Mondelez International, said it estimated earnings of 15 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 29.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 22 cents per share on revenue of $4.74 billion in the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kraft said this month that it would only report a financial update about its fourth quarter this month, not the full earnings, due to complexities in accounting after the spin-off.

The company's brands include Oscar Mayer lunch meat and Maxwell House coffee.