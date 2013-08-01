Kraft Foods earnings rise, revenue falls

Aug Kraft Foods Group Inc reported higher second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

The U.S. maker of Kraft cheese, Oscar Mayer lunch meat and Grey Poupon mustard said net income rose to $829 million, or $1.38 per share, from $603 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell 1.1 percent to $4.74 billion from $4.79 billion.