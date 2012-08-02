Kraft Foods posts higher profit, affirms 2012 goals

Aug 2 Kraft Foods Inc reported higher q uarterly profit and stood by its full-year goals on Thursday, helped by price increases.

The company, which plans to split into two separate companies on Oct. 1, reported net income of $1.03 billion, or 58 cents per share, compared to $976 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $13.29 billion.

The company stood by its full-year targets, which call for growth of about 5 percent for revenue and at least 9 percent for operating earnings.