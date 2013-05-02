Kraft Foods profit declines

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed, data awaited
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.
May 02 Kraft Foods Group Inc reported lower quarterly earnings on Thursday despite higher revenue.
The U.S. maker of Maxwell House coffee, Oscar Mayer lunch meat and Planters nuts said net income was $456 million, or 76 cents per share, in the first quarter, down from $483 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose to $4.55 billion.
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
* Pieris Pharmaceuticals presents IND-enabling data for bispecific immuno-oncology drug candidate, PRS-343, in poster session at the 2017 meeting of the American Association For Cancer Research (AACR)