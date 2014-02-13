UPDATE 2-Kraft profit up on retiree benefit gain, cost savings

Feb 13 Kraft Foods Group Inc on
Thursday reported a higher quarterly profit on lower costs and a
large accounting gain related to retiree benefits.
Kraft, whose stable of famous food brands includes Velveeta
cheese, Jell-O desserts and Maxwell House coffee, said it
expected a slow start to the year in part due to the weak U.S.
job market and the recent reduction in federal food stamp
benefits.
The Northfield, Illinois-based company said fourth-quarter
net earnings rose to $931 million, or $1.54 per share, up from
$90 million, or 15 cents per share, a year ago.
Earnings from the latest quarter included a $1.11 per share
accounting gain due to higher discount rates and asset returns
that benefited its pension and retiree medical plans.
Net revenue grew 2.3 percent to $4.6 billion with the
company selling more goods and a greater proportion of
higher-priced products. That was slightly offset by lower prices
to offset lower costs for ingredients such as raw nuts and
coffee beans.
Kraft, whose products also include Oscar Mayer lunch meats,
Planters nuts and Capri Sun juices, lost its exposure to
high-growth emerging markets after its 2012 split from Mondelez
International Inc and has been working to increase
sales of its stable of mature brands.
Shares of Kraft, which closed at $53.61, climbed 1.2 percent
to $54.24 in after-hours trading.