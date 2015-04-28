Kraft Foods quarterly profit falls 16 pct

April 28 Kraft Foods Group Inc, which
is merging with ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co, reported its fourth
straight decline in quarterly profit, hurt in part by low demand
for its meals and desserts.
Kraft's sales growth has been hit in recent quarters by the
need to raise prices to offset the higher cost of dairy products
and meat.
Kraft's net income fell 16 percent to $429 million, or 72
cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 28 from $513
million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell slightly to $4.35 billion.
Heinz, backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
and Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital, will
combine with Kraft to create the third-largest North American
food company, the companies said in March.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin
Paxton)