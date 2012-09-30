Barron's says Mondelez is better buy than Kraft

BRIEF-Dr Reddy's says U.S. court finds co's product infringes some patents
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
Sept 30 Kraft Foods Group Inc, which will spin off from Kraft Foods Inc on Monday, is an attractive buy for income investors but a better bet is the remaining company, to be called Mondelez International Inc , Barron's said.
Kraft Foods Group, which will consist of well-known grocery brands such as Oscar Mayer, Kraft, Jell-O and Planters, will have a 4.5 percent dividend yield, Barron's said on Sunday, based on when-issued trading in the shares last week.
That is the highest yield among major food companies and should lead to one of the industry's highest valuations, the financial weekly said.
Because of the high dividend, increases are unlikely, Barron's said, adding that investors may be better off buying shares of Kellogg or General Mills, which have lower valuations and better dividend growth prospects.
By contrast Mondelez, which will be home to Cadbury chocolates and Oreo cookies, could be a good bet for growth investors, Barron's said, since a large portion of its revenue comes from high-growth developing markets.
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.