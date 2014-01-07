Cheesy problem: Kraft warns of possible Velveeta shortage

Jan 7 Kraft Foods is warning it may run
short of its Velveeta cheese product, right at a time of high
seasonal U.S. demand for the orangey-yellow foodstuff.
"It is possible consumers may not be able to find some
Velveeta products on store shelves over the next couple of
weeks," Kraft spokeswoman Jody Moore said in an email on
Tuesday. "This is really a short-term issue that's more
noticeable right now given the increased seasonal demand. We
have not heard many complaints from consumers so far."
The processed cheese product is popular this time of year
for dips and other recipes calling for melted cheese that are
often used as snacks for watching football on television. The
National Football League playoffs began last weekend, and
college football held its championship game on Monday night.
Kraft offered no details regarding any specific shortage in
the supply chain, and Moore did not immediately respond to
follow-up questions.
The story generated a minor tempest on Twitter after
Advertising Age reported a possible shortage, quoting an unnamed
employee of an unnamed Brooklyn-area grocery as saying that no
further shipments were expected until February.