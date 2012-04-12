UPDATE 1-Kraft discontinues Athenos Greek yogurt

April 12 Kraft Foods Inc is
discontinuing its Athenos line of Greek yogurt, the company said
on Thursday, exiting the fast-growing U.S. Greek yogurt market.
Athenos, which also makes feta cheese, hummus and pita
chips, discontinued the yogurt in March.
"Although we had a loyal following of Athenos Greek yogurt
fans, we have decided to refocus our efforts on innovating new
products for the Athenos brand," a Kraft spokesman said in a
statement. "We know that this is very disappointing to
consumers, and it was an extremely difficult decision for us to
make."
Sales of Greek yogurt, which is thicker and has more protein
than other yogurt, have soared in the United States in the last
few years. The market is dominated by privately held Agro Farma,
whose Chobani brand has about a 60 percent share.
Danone is second with 17 percent, followed by
Greece-based Fage, and Yoplait owner General Mills.
Kraft Foods is preparing to split into two companies -- one
focused on snack brands like Cadbury, Oreo and Ritz and one
focused on grocery brands like Oscar Mayer, Maxwell House and
Planters.