2012年 9月 7日

BRIEF-CORRECTED-KRAFT FOODS forecast

Sept 6 Kraft Foods Inc : * CORRECTED-KRAFT FOODS INC CEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH TEEN PERCENTAGE GROWTH

IN REVENUE IN BRIC COUNTRIES FOR MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL OVER NEXT 5 YRS * CEO sees revenue growth of mid-to-high teens in next wave markets for

mondelez over next 5 yrs

