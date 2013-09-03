Kraft Foods says Teri List-Stoll to become CFO next year

BRIEF-Streamline Health announces new reseller agreement with Allscripts
* Streamline Health announces new reseller agreement with allscripts
Sept 3 U.S. snack and beverage company Kraft Foods Group Inc said Teri List-Stoll will succeed current Chief Financial Officer Timothy McLevish in the first quarter of 2014.
The maker of Maxwell House coffee, Oscar Mayer lunch meat and Planters nuts said List-Stoll has joined as senior vice president of finance. She was previously with Procter & Gamble Co.
Kraft Foods said List-Stoll will initially oversee its business unit finance teams and work alongside McLevish to ensure an orderly transition of CFO duties.
The company's shares closed at $51.77 on the Nasdaq on Friday.
* Ultratech- received follow-on, multiple system orders from several outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies in Taiwan, Korea and China
VANCOUVER, March 28 Goldcorp Inc will team up with larger peer Barrick Gold Corp to work on developing gold mines in northern Chile, it said on Tuesday, as the industry starts to invest in new projects again.