公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 3日 星期二 21:05 BJT

Kraft Foods says Teri List-Stoll to become CFO next year

Sept 3 U.S. snack and beverage company Kraft Foods Group Inc said Teri List-Stoll will succeed current Chief Financial Officer Timothy McLevish in the first quarter of 2014.

The maker of Maxwell House coffee, Oscar Mayer lunch meat and Planters nuts said List-Stoll has joined as senior vice president of finance. She was previously with Procter & Gamble Co.

Kraft Foods said List-Stoll will initially oversee its business unit finance teams and work alongside McLevish to ensure an orderly transition of CFO duties.

The company's shares closed at $51.77 on the Nasdaq on Friday.

