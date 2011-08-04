FACTBOX-Kraft to split into two companies

CHICAGO Aug 4 Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N is
planning to split into two companies, one focused on North
American groceries and one on global snacks. [ID:nL3E7J42PN]
Below are key facts about the two businesses.
GLOBAL SNACKS:
-- Revenue: $32 billion
-- Brands include Oreo and Lu cookies, Cadbury and Milka
chocolates, Trident chewing gum, Jacobs coffee and Tang drink
mix.
-- Focus: Growth in developing markets; global product
platform; shift mix to more profitable products; invest in
sales, distribution, manufacturing infrastructure.
NORTH AMERICAN GROCERY:
-- Revenue: $16 billion
-- Brands including Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Oscar Mayer
lunch meat, Jell-0, Philadelphia cream chese, Maxwell House
coffee.
-- Focus: Capital efficency, dividend payout; reduce costs,
enhance margins; Grow with product categories.
Source: Kraft.
(Reporting by Brad Dorfman. Editing by Robert MacMillan)