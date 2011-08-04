FACTBOX-Kraft to split into two companies

CHICAGO Aug 4 Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N is planning to split into two companies, one focused on North American groceries and one on global snacks. [ID:nL3E7J42PN]

Below are key facts about the two businesses.

GLOBAL SNACKS:

-- Revenue: $32 billion

-- Brands include Oreo and Lu cookies, Cadbury and Milka chocolates, Trident chewing gum, Jacobs coffee and Tang drink mix.

-- Focus: Growth in developing markets; global product platform; shift mix to more profitable products; invest in sales, distribution, manufacturing infrastructure.

NORTH AMERICAN GROCERY:

-- Revenue: $16 billion

-- Brands including Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Oscar Mayer lunch meat, Jell-0, Philadelphia cream chese, Maxwell House coffee.

-- Focus: Capital efficency, dividend payout; reduce costs, enhance margins; Grow with product categories.

Source: Kraft. (Reporting by Brad Dorfman. Editing by Robert MacMillan)