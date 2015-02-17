Kraft Foods hires James Kehoe from Gildan Activewear to be CFO

Feb 17 Kraft Foods Group Inc said it
hired James Kehoe, the chief financial officer of Canadian
apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc, as its CFO to
succeed Teri List-Stoll, who will step down on Feb. 28 after a
leadership shakeup.
Kehoe, who had spent more than two decades at Kraft before
joining Gildan, was the Canadian company's CFO for less than two
months.
Kraft, the maker of Velveeta cheese and Oscar Mayer meats,
announced changes to several top jobs last week, two months
after Chairman John Cahill took over as chief executive from
Tony Vernon.
