Kraft recalls 96,000 pounds of hot dogs due to undeclared allergen

April 21 Kraft Foods Group Inc is
recalling about 96,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer Classic Wieners
because the packages may instead contain Classic Cheese Dogs
made with milk, a known allergen.
The product labels are incorrect as they do not reflect the
ingredients associated with the pasteurized cheese in the cheese
dogs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and
Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a statement on Sunday.
The products were formulated with milk, which is not
declared on the product label, the FSIS said. (r.reuters.com/dun68v)
The recall is classified a Class I recall - a health hazard
situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use
of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences
or death.
FSIS and Kraft have received no reports of adverse reactions
due to consumption of these products.
Kraft was not immediately available for comment outside
normal U.S. business hours.
