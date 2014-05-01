Kraft profit up, helped by gains from hedging

May 1 Kraft Foods Group Inc on Thursday
reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by gains related to
its moves to manage the cost of key ingredients in its products
that include Velveeta cheese and Maxwell House coffee.
Kraft previously warned that the slowly improving U.S. job
market and the recent reduction in federal food stamp benefits
would soften results at the start of 2014.
The Northfield, Illinois-based company said first-quarter
net earnings were $513 million, or 85 cents per share, up from
$456 million, or 76 cents per share, a year ago.
The earnings-per-share result from the latest quarter
included a 2-cent gain related to retiree benefits as well as a
5-cent boost related to Kraft's hedging activities, Kraft said.
Net revenue fell 3.3 percent to $4.4 billion, largely due to
customers working through supplies left over from the soft
holiday season and the shift of the timing of Easter into the
second quarter.
Kraft, whose products also include Oscar Mayer lunch meats,
Planters nuts and Capri Sun juices, lost its exposure to
high-growth emerging markets after its 2012 split from Mondelez
International Inc and has been working to increase
sales of its stable of mature brands.
Shares of Kraft, which closed at $56.69, slipped to $56.68
in extended trading.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by James
Dalgleish)