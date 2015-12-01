版本:
MOVES-Krane Funds Advisors appoints managing partners

Dec 1 Krane Funds Advisors, the investment manager of KraneShares exchange-traded funds, appointed Mark Schlarbaum and Jonathan Shelon as managing partners.

Schlarbaum joins from T. Rowe Price and Shelon from J.P. Morgan. (bit.ly/1In0aLb)

Schlarbaum and Shelon will help investors with greater focus on China in their portfolios, KraneShares Chief Executive Jonathan Krane said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)

