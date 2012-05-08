UPDATE 1-Kratos to buy drone maker for $155 mln

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
May 8 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc said it will buy privately held drone maker Composite Engineering Inc (CEI) for $155 million in cash and stock.
California-based CEI makes aerial target drone systems and composite structures primarily for U.S. defense agencies. Its 2011 revenue was $94 million and adjusted EBITDA was $16 million.
Kratos will pay $135 million in cash and $20 million in stock. Its eighth-biggest shareholder Oak Investment Partners will invest $55 million in cash for Kratos' common stock to help fund the transaction.
CEI, whose Chief Executive Mike Fournier said he approached Kratos last year to discuss a possible merger, has a current backlog of about $160 million, with a qualified bid pipeline of over $1 billion.
New York-based Sagent Advisors served as the exclusive financial adviser for Kratos. Janes Capital Partners advised CEI.
Kratos shares closed at $4.77 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.